Marriott Vacations Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETMarriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 vs. -$1.76 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $920.23M (+91.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VAC has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.