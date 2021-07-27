Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETWyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 vs. $0.10 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $408.91M (+58.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects adjusted EBITDA of $133.8M.
- Over the last 2 years, WH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.