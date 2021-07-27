XPO Logistics Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.69 vs. -$0.63 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.85B (+38.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XPO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.