Hess Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Jul. 27, 2021 1:07 PM ETHess Corporation (HES)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Hess (NYSE:HES) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (vs.-$1.05 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.53B (+81.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, HES has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
  • Analyst expects Bakken production estimate of 155,820; Realized NGLs price per barrel estimate of $25.53 and Adjusted cash flow from ops estimate $631.1M.
  • The company has seen its share price rise by nearly 50.3% over the past 12 months. For the year to date the company's shares have gained more than 43.7% in value year to date.
  • The company's stock had gained 7.8% on April 28 following Q1 earnings release.
  • Recent article (July 12): Hess Corporation Remains Massively Undervalued In A High Oil Environment.
