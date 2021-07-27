Yum China Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETYum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)DPZBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+22.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.45B (+28.9% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expects KFC revenue of $1.82B and Pizza Hut revenue of $542.2M.
  • Over the last 2 years, YUMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Last week, competitor Dominos Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) has topped Q2 expectation.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.