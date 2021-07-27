Yum China Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETYum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)DPZBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+22.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.45B (+28.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects KFC revenue of $1.82B and Pizza Hut revenue of $542.2M.
- Over the last 2 years, YUMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Last week, competitor Dominos Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) has topped Q2 expectation.