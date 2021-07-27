Churchill Downs Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:14 PM ETChurchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)By: SA News Team
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.64 (+598.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $483.61M (+161.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHDN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.