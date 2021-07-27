Century Communities Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETCentury Communities, Inc. (CCS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.82 (+133.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $991.83M (+27.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CCS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.