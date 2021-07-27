Oceaneering Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETOceaneering International, Inc. (OII)OIIBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Oceaneering (NYSE:OII) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+128.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $453.36M (+6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OII has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Analysts expect Adjusted EBITDA estimate $56.5M (range $54.8M to $58.2M).