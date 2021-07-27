GreenSky Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:32 PM ETGreenSky, Inc. (GSKY)By: SA News Team
- GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $143.22M (+7.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GSKY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.