Oil States Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETOil States International, Inc. (OIS)OISBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Oil States (NYSE:OIS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (+45.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $145.97M (-0.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OIS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.