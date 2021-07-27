Tronox Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETTronox Holdings plc (TROX)TROXBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Tronox (NYSE:TROX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+1566.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $921.12M (+59.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TROX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.