Arch Capital Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETArch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)ACGLBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+90.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.95B (+16.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACGL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.