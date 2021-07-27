Everest Re Group Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETEverest Re Group, Ltd. (RE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $8.66 (+318.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.36B (+5.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.