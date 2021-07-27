Raymond James Financial FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.36 (+91.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.39B (+30.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RJF has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.