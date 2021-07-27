Biogen withdrew paper on Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm from JAMA after requested edits - Axios

Jul. 27, 2021 2:05 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor20 Comments

Research of the scientific journals
Olga Kadygrob/iStock via Getty Images

  • Biogen (BIIB +0.4%) pulled a paper from publication in JAMA on its Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm (aducanumab) after the journal demanded edits be made, Axios reports.
  • The paper was an analysis of results from one of aducanumab's phase 3 clinical trials.
  • Typically, prior to FDA approval, pivotal study results are published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal so that doctors and researchers can review a drug's data directly. That is not the case for Aduhelm.
  • "JAMA did not reject the publication," Biogen said in a statement to Axios. "Biogen withdrew the publication from JAMA and decided to pursue other publication opportunities."
  • "To protect the integrity of the scientific review process, Biogen does not comment on publication deliberations with journals and their editors," Biogen added.
  • Aduhelm was approved last month despite FDA staff objections and data that did not meet the proof the agency typically requires in a drug application.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.