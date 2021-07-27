Biogen withdrew paper on Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm from JAMA after requested edits - Axios
Jul. 27, 2021 2:05 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Biogen (BIIB +0.4%) pulled a paper from publication in JAMA on its Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm (aducanumab) after the journal demanded edits be made, Axios reports.
- The paper was an analysis of results from one of aducanumab's phase 3 clinical trials.
- Typically, prior to FDA approval, pivotal study results are published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal so that doctors and researchers can review a drug's data directly. That is not the case for Aduhelm.
- "JAMA did not reject the publication," Biogen said in a statement to Axios. "Biogen withdrew the publication from JAMA and decided to pursue other publication opportunities."
- "To protect the integrity of the scientific review process, Biogen does not comment on publication deliberations with journals and their editors," Biogen added.
- Aduhelm was approved last month despite FDA staff objections and data that did not meet the proof the agency typically requires in a drug application.