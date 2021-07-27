Luckin Coffee stock falls as broad China regulatory concerns bring back memories
Jul. 27, 2021 2:12 PM ETLKNCYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) ADRs trade down 13.25% to $10.75 amid broad concerns about a regulatory crackdown in China.
- Last month, Luckin Coffee said it completed a financing milestone described in a restructuring support agreement with holders of the company's senior notes.
- Luckin is also impacted by legislation passed in the U.S. late last year that requires foreign companies listed in the U.S. to agree to an auditing inspection within the next three years or face delisting actions. Luckin had a high-profile accounting scandal back in 2019.
- Luckin ADRs have traded in a range of $10.38 to $12.19 today on volume of over 5.9M shares.