Cincinnati Financial Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETCincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+115.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.71B (+15.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CINF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.