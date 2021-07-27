Mid America Apartment Communities Q2 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETMid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Mid America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.64 (+3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $428.71M (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MAA has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.