Cameco Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 2:26 PM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+68.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $312.27M (-40.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CCJ has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- Cameco's shares, which have gained nearly 29.6% YTD, rose ~11% in reaction to the company's first-quarter results that indicated higher despite no Q1 uranium production on May 07.