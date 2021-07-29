Velodyne unveils software toolkit for building lidar-based applications

  • Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) announces a new software development kit that allows companies to utilize Velodyne's Vella lidar perception software in their autonomous solutions.
  • The Vella Development Kit reduces the time and effort required to integrate 3D lidar sensors into applications for autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, industrial robotics, drones and more.
  • The kit's machine-learning backed perception outputs include object classification, velocity measurement and obstacle detection.
  • VDK is designed to leverage Velodyne's latest solid state lidar sensors, Velarray H800 and Velarray M1600. Support for additional sensors will be added with each release.
  • Velodyne will launch two additional VDK versions in the near future: VDK Lite, offering a smaller set of essential processing features at a lower price point, and VDK Enterprise, which will provide a full range of design customization, new feature development and support services.
  • Recent news: Earlier this month, Velodyne announced that CEO Anand Gopalan would step down on July 30.
