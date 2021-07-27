Quick look at Spotify Q2 estimates

  • Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -Є0.36 (+74.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is Є2.3B (+42.9% Y/Y).
  • Premium revenue estimate Є2.06B
  • Gross margin estimate 25.2%.
  • Monthly active users estimate Є349.M
  • Total premium subscribers estimate Є165.4M
  • Average rev. per user estimate Є4.25
  • Over the last 2 years, SPOT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • During Q1, stock slide on guidance uncertainties.
  • Key acquisition: 'Spotify acquires AI-focused Podz to improve podcast discovery'
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.