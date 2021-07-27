Quick look at Spotify Q2 estimates
Jul. 27, 2021 3:27 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)SPOTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -Є0.36 (+74.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is Є2.3B (+42.9% Y/Y).
- Premium revenue estimate Є2.06B
- Gross margin estimate 25.2%.
- Monthly active users estimate Є349.M
- Total premium subscribers estimate Є165.4M
- Average rev. per user estimate Є4.25
- Over the last 2 years, SPOT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- During Q1, stock slide on guidance uncertainties.
- Key acquisition: 'Spotify acquires AI-focused Podz to improve podcast discovery'