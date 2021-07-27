Automatic Data Processing Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 3:30 PM ETAutomatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)ADPBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.68B (+8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.
