United Microelectronics Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 3:33 PM ETUnited Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)UMCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.79B
- Gross margin estimate 30%.
- Over the last 1 year, UMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward.
