Canadian Pacific Railway Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETCanadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.01 (-75.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$2.06B (+15% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward.