Brazil's central bank approves Itaú Unibanco's spinoff of XP holdings
Jul. 27, 2021 3:36 PM ETXP Inc. (XP), ITUBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The Central Bank of Brazil approves Itaú Unibanco Holding's (ITUB +0.5%) spinoff of its interest in XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP). from the company to be transferred to XPart SA.
- The shares issued by XP and held by Itaú Unibanco represent 41.05% of XP.
- Meetings of XP and XPart shareholders are expected to be held in the middle of H2 2021 to hold votes on the merger of the two companies.
- Previously (Nov. 27, 2020), XP comments on Itaú Unibanco investment