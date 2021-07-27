Brazil's central bank approves Itaú Unibanco's spinoff of XP holdings

Jul. 27, 2021

  • The Central Bank of Brazil approves Itaú Unibanco Holding's (ITUB +0.5%) spinoff of its interest in XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP). from the company to be transferred to XPart SA.
  • The shares issued by XP and held by Itaú Unibanco represent 41.05% of XP.
  • Meetings of XP and XPart shareholders are expected to be held in the middle of H2 2021 to hold votes on the merger of the two companies.
