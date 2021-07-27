Will Garmin's Q1 revenue strength continue to Q2
- Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (+30.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.1B (+26.5% Y/Y).
- Gross margin estimate 59.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, GRMN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- A look at Q1 revenue jump.
