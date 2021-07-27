GasLog Partners sinks 18% after Q2 earnings miss

Jul. 27, 2021

  • GasLog Partners (GLOP -18.3%) plunges to a three-week low after reporting a wide miss on Q2 adjusted earnings, primarily due to a decline in revenues due to dry docking.
  • GasLog Partners' adjusted EPS tumbled to $0.10 from $0.38 in the year-ago quarter, while revenue sank 17% to $70.4M.
  • The company maintained its quarterly distribution, reiterated its plan to pay down debt, and secured four charters in recent months and now has 100% of remaining days in 2021 under coverage.
  • Jefferies downgrades the stock to Hold from Buy with a $5 price target, as the unit price more than doubled since April from ~$2.50/unit to $5.26/unit prior to today's selloff.
  • Earnings presentation slides
