Teladoc Health EPS misses by $0.32, beats on revenue
Teladoc Health
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.86 misses by $0.32.
- Revenue of $503M (+108.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.15M.
- GAAP Gross margin 67.9%
- Adjusted Gross margin was 68.1%
- EBITDA was a loss of $27.6M,
- Adjusted EBITDA was $66.8estim, vs. estimate of $63.3M.
- Shares +0.66%.
Outlook Q3 2021
- Total revenue to be in the range of $510 million to $520 million, vs. consensus of $513.1M
- EBITDA to be in the range of $(31) million to $(26) million.
- Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $60 million to $65 million.
- Net loss per share, based on 159.8 million weighted average shares outstanding, to be between $(0.78) and $(0.68); vs. consensus of -$0.48.
- Total U.S. paid membership to be in the range of 52 million to 53 million members and visit fee only access to be available to approximately 22 million individuals.
- Total visits to be between 3.4 million and 3.6 million.
Outlook FY 2021
- Total revenue to be in the range of $2,000 million to $2,025 million, vs. consensus of $2.01B
- EBITDA to be in the range of $(120) million to $(100) million.
- Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $255 million to $275 million, including an estimated $20 million in lower expenses primarily related to Livongo devices as a result of the merger.
- Net loss per share, based on 157.4 million weighted average shares outstanding, to be between $(3.60) and $(3.35) vs. consensus of -$2.75
- Total U.S. paid membership to be in the range of 52 million to 54 million members and visit fee only access to be available to approximately 22 million individuals.
- Total visits to be between 13.5 million and 14.0 million.
