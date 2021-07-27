Teladoc Health EPS misses by $0.32, beats on revenue

  • Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.86 misses by $0.32.
  • Revenue of $503M (+108.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.15M.
  • GAAP Gross margin 67.9%
  • Adjusted Gross margin was 68.1%
  • EBITDA was a loss of $27.6M,
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $66.8estim, vs. estimate of $63.3M.
  • Shares +0.66%.

  • Outlook Q3 2021

    • Total revenue to be in the range of $510 million to $520 million, vs. consensus of $513.1M
    • EBITDA to be in the range of $(31) million to $(26) million.
    • Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $60 million to $65 million.
    • Net loss per share, based on 159.8 million weighted average shares outstanding, to be between $(0.78) and $(0.68); vs. consensus of -$0.48.
    • Total U.S. paid membership to be in the range of 52 million to 53 million members and visit fee only access to be available to approximately 22 million individuals.
    • Total visits to be between 3.4 million and 3.6 million.

    Outlook FY 2021

    • Total revenue to be in the range of $2,000 million to $2,025 million, vs. consensus of $2.01B
    • EBITDA to be in the range of $(120) million to $(100) million.
    • Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $255 million to $275 million, including an estimated $20 million in lower expenses primarily related to Livongo devices as a result of the merger.
    • Net loss per share, based on 157.4 million weighted average shares outstanding, to be between $(3.60) and $(3.35) vs. consensus of -$2.75
    • Total U.S. paid membership to be in the range of 52 million to 54 million members and visit fee only access to be available to approximately 22 million individuals.
    • Total visits to be between 13.5 million and 14.0 million.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.