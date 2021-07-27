Mondelez International tops organic sales expectations, raises guidance
Jul. 27, 2021 4:27 PM ETMondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) reports organic sales were up 6.2% in Q2 vs. +5.1% consensus.
- Organic sales were down 0.3% in North America. Organic sales were also positive for the Latin America (+33.7%), AMEA (+7.0%) and Europe (+5.4%) regions.
- Volume and pricing drove the organic revenue growth, partially offset by unfavorable mix during the quarter.
- Gross profit margin was up 20 bps to 39.9% of sales due to pricing and manufacturing productivity, partially offset by higher raw material costs and unfavorable product mix.
- Operating margin was 16.2% of sales vs. 15.9% a year ago.
- Looking ahead, Mondelez expects sees organic sales growth of +4% vs. +3% prior view. Adjusted EPS growth in a high single-digit rate is anticipated.
- CEO Dirk Van de Put: "We continue to see strength across the vast majority of our geographies, categories and brands as we remain intensely focused on consistent execution and reinvestment to further strengthen our position. We are confident that our strategy, long runway of clear growth drivers and advantaged enablers will continue to drive consistent and attractive growth and value generation over the long term."
- MDLZ -1.38%AH to $64.33 after the earnings print.
- Mondelez International was one of the standouts at a recent Jefferies consumer conference with its M&A commentary seen as intriguing.