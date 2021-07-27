EPR Properties sees 2021 FFOAA at least $2.76; Q2 earnings beat consensus

Cinemas
  • EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) introduces guidance for 2021 FFO as adjusted per common share at $2.76-$2.86; the metric is adjusted for transaction costs and credit loss (benefit) expense.
  • May not compare with the consensus estimate of $2.59.
  • EPR stock gains 2.0% in after-hours trading.
  • Q2 cash collections were ~85% of contractual cash revenue.
  • ~99% of company's theater and 100% of its non-theater locations were open, excluding seasonal closings.
  • Q2 adjusted FFO per share of $0.71 vs. consensus of $0.60 and $0.52 in Q1 and $0.44 in Q2 2020.
  • Q2 total revenue of $125.4M vs. consensus of $112.6M; compares with $111.8M in Q1 and $106.4M in Q2 2020.
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDAre of $96.4M vs. $82.2M in Q1 and $77.2M in Q2 2020.
  • Conference call on July 28 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Earlier, EPR Properties FFO beats by $0.11, beats on revenue
