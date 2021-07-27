QuantumScape says it is fully funded for production ramp
Jul. 27, 2021 4:34 PM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) says it ended Q2 with over $1.5B in liquidity and continue to expect to enter 2022 with greater than $1.3B in liquidity.
- The company says its balance sheet strength will enable it to fully fund QS-0, start QS-1 production at 1 GWh scale and contribute capital to the subsequent 20 GWh expansion of the QS-1 facility. "While cash spend on operations remains in the range of $130M to $160M for 2021, capex is tracking higher primarily due to the pull forward of the timing of QS-0 pre-pilot manufacturing line spend from 2022 into 2021," updates QuantumScape.
- Management thinks the rate and number of electrification announcements shows the industry is on the brink of its biggest transformation in 100 years.
- Shares of QuantumScape are up 0.55% in AH trading following the Q2 update.
- Last week, JPMorgan laid out the long-term bull case on QuantumScape.