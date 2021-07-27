Tetra Tech acquires engineering consultancy firm Hoare Lea

Jul. 27, 2021 4:36 PM ETTetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)TTEKBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Consulting and engineering services provider Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) has acquired engineering consultancy firm Hoare Lea.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Established in 1862, Hoare Lea specializes in sustainable engineering design. The acquisition will expand Tetra Tech's High Performance Buildings practice.
  • Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO, said, "The addition of Hoare Lea to our High Performance Buildings Group further advances Tetra Tech’s industry-leading sustainable building solutions for our commercial and government clients. They join our global practice that provides state-of-the-art net zero carbon design, digital engineering and building intelligence for the future of the built environment."
