Tetra Tech acquires engineering consultancy firm Hoare Lea
Jul. 27, 2021 4:36 PM ETTetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)TTEKBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Consulting and engineering services provider Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) has acquired engineering consultancy firm Hoare Lea.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Established in 1862, Hoare Lea specializes in sustainable engineering design. The acquisition will expand Tetra Tech's High Performance Buildings practice.
- Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO, said, "The addition of Hoare Lea to our High Performance Buildings Group further advances Tetra Tech’s industry-leading sustainable building solutions for our commercial and government clients. They join our global practice that provides state-of-the-art net zero carbon design, digital engineering and building intelligence for the future of the built environment."