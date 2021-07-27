Olin ticks higher after record quarterly adjusted EBITDA
Jul. 27, 2021 4:34 PM ETOlin Corporation (OLN)OLNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Olin (NYSE:OLN) +1.6% post-market after easily beating Q2 earnings expectations as revenues rose 79% Y/Y to $2.22B
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA was a record $559.2M - which excludes $142M of depreciation and amortization expense and $14M in restructuring charges - exceeding year-ago $71.5M by more than 8x.
- Q2 revenues rose across segments: Chlor alkali products and vinyls +48% Y/Y to $967.3M, Epoxy more than doubled to $850M, Winchester also more than doubled to $404M; Epoxy and Winchester achieved record quarterly segment earnings.
- Olin says it now expects to deliver adjusted EBITDA of at least $2.1B for FY 2021, with Q3 adjusted EBITDA improving sequentially from Q2 levels.
- The company also expects Q3 results for the Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester segments to post Q/Q increases.