Equity Residential boosts year guidance after Q2 earnings beat consensus
Jul. 27, 2021 4:45 PM ETEquity Residential (EQR)EQRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) expects Q3 normalized FFO per share of $0.72-0.76, vs. average analyst estimate of $0.70.
- For the year, EQR sees normalized FFO per share of $2.85-2.95 vs. its prior guidance of $2.70-2.80; consensus is $2.80.
- Raises annual same-store revenue guidance to -5% to -4% with the expectation that same-store revenue growth could return as early as Q4 2021; had seen -8.0% to -6.0%.
- EQR stock gains 0.2% in after-hours trading.
- Q2 normalized FFO per share of $0.72 vs. $0.68 in Q1 and $0.86 in the year-ago quarter; beats consensus of $0.70.
- Same-store physical occupancy of 96.4% at July 2021 compares with 96.3% for Q2 and 95.6% for Q1.
- Q2 same-store revenue increased 0.2% Q/Q and fell 8.4% Y/Y.
- Same-store residential NOI increased 2.9% Q/Q and declined 13.5% Y/Y.
- Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
