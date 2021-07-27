EVgo installs eight new EVgo public fast chargers in Santa Monica
Jul. 27, 2021 4:51 PM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) announced the recent installation of eight new EVgo public fast chargers for Lot 29, located in Santa Monica, California.
- The new EVgo chargers will provide zero-emission charging through EVgo's network; currently, there are 150 City-owned public EV charge ports in Santa Monica.
- As the state's growth curve of EV sales continues to climb, the expansion of EV chargers in Santa Monica and other dense, urban areas is crucial in addressing rising EV driver demand, increasing charging accessibility, and helping California meet its electrification goals.
- "The deployment of even more fast chargers in Santa Monica marks the latest milestone in GM and EVgo’s collaborative effort to add an additional 2.7K DC fast chargers through 2025," Manager, EV Charging & Infrastructure for General Motors Aaron Wolff commented.