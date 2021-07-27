Mondelez CEO: Emerging markets fueled growth
Jul. 27, 2021 5:13 PM ETMondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)MDLZBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) CEO Dirk Van de Put said Tuesday that his company achieved growth in its Q2 earnings and revenue as a result of a rebound in emerging markets.
- The head of the snack and candy maker told CNBC that the MDLZ also benefitted from maintaining the COVID-inspired bump it received in developed countries last year, when people stayed at home and indulged in treats.
- Van de Put's comments followed the release of Mondelez quarterly results after the close Tuesday. The report saw the maker of Oreo and Chips Ahoy! beat organic sales projections and raise its full-year guidance.
- Looking forward, Van de Put predicted that the post-COVID recovery could become a "bumpy ride" in emerging markets. He specifically pointed to India, where authorities have had trouble restraining the spread of the virus.
- However, Van de Put expressed hope that the chances for a renewed global shutdown remained slim, even if some individual markets had to ramp up restrictions in the near term.
- "It's going to be a combination around the world -- it's not going to be the whole world at the same time. So I think the mix effect of all that will provide us with stronger growth," he said.
- On inflation, Van de Put forecast more cost pressures in Q3 but said the firm plans to manage higher input costs without "exorbitant" price increases and while still maintaining its margin levels.
- The Mondelez CEO said it would use hedges, cost management and techniques like packaging updates and changes in its promotional schedule to control its costs.
- Despite the better-than-expected results, the release of earnings report sparked a 2% drop in MDLZ in Tuesday's after-hours action. The slide brought the stock to $63.83.
- However, Wall Street had anticipated strong results. Shares had advanced in the weeks headed into the report.
- This recent upswing included a modest gain on Tuesday, which allowed the stock to set a fresh 52-week high of $65.60.
