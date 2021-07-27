Juniper Networks slips 5% after Q2 beat but in-line guidance
Jul. 27, 2021 4:52 PM ETJuniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)JNPRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is 5% lower after posting its Q2 earnings, where it topped profit expectations on an adjusted basis.
- Net revenues rose 8% year-over-year (to $1.17B), and were up 9% from the previous quarter.
- Operating margin (non-GAAP) rose to 15.8% from 14.3%, and net income rose 21% (and rose 43% sequentially).
- “We reported better than expected results, a second consecutive quarter of double-digit product revenue growth and record product orders during the June quarter,” says CEO Rami Rahim. “Our experience-first strategy is working, our teams are executing well and the investments we have made both in our customer solutions and our sales organization are enabling us to capitalize on improving end-market conditions."
- Revenue breakout: Product, $759.2M (up 9.7%); Service, $413.1M (up 4.8%).
- Liquidity was $1.82B on June 30, compared to $2.57B a year ago and $1.76B last quarter. Net cash from operations was $257.2M, vs. a year-ago $97.6M and $179.8M in the first quarter.
- Days sales outstanding in accounts receivable was 59 days, vs a year-ago 63 days and the first quarter's 64 days.
- The company's in-line guidance highlighted the worldwide semiconductor shortage: "Similar to others, we are experiencing an ongoing component shortage, which has resulted in extended lead times of certain products and elevated costs. During the past quarter, we continued to strengthen our supply chain and have increased inventory levels over the course of the last year."
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
- Press release