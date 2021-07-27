Boston Properties strikes deal for properties in Washington, New York and Maryland

  • Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) announces that it has entered into three separate agreements to acquire properties in Washington, New York and Maryland.
  • The deals include: Safeco Plaza, a 50-story, 800K sq ft, LEED-Platinum certified, Class A office property in Seattle, Washington;
  • 360 Park Avenue South, an existing 450K sq ft 20-story office property located at the southwest corner of Park Avenue South and 26th Street in the Midtown South submarket of Manhattan, New York;
  • Shady Grove Bio+Tech Campus in Rockville, Maryland, which includes seven existing buildings comprising about 435K sq ft.
  • The total purchase price of all three properties come up to $881.5M.
