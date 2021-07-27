Boston Properties strikes deal for properties in Washington, New York and Maryland
Jul. 27, 2021 4:53 PM ETBoston Properties, Inc. (BXP)By: SA News Team
- Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) announces that it has entered into three separate agreements to acquire properties in Washington, New York and Maryland.
- The deals include: Safeco Plaza, a 50-story, 800K sq ft, LEED-Platinum certified, Class A office property in Seattle, Washington;
- 360 Park Avenue South, an existing 450K sq ft 20-story office property located at the southwest corner of Park Avenue South and 26th Street in the Midtown South submarket of Manhattan, New York;
- Shady Grove Bio+Tech Campus in Rockville, Maryland, which includes seven existing buildings comprising about 435K sq ft.
- The total purchase price of all three properties come up to $881.5M.