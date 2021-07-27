Dover signs deal to sell and distribute Techniche's software solutions
Jul. 27, 2021
- Dover Fueling Solutions, a part of Dover (NYSE:DOV), has signed a reseller agreement with software company Techniche to market, sell and distribute the latter's asset maintenance management and compliance software for fuel retailers.
- Techniche's solutions can be paired with Dover's new DFS DX Connected Solutions Platform, an open cloud-based platform with five customer experience and site efficiency solutions. They can also be used as a standalone software-as-a-service option for intelligent fueling and retail.
- Earlier today, Dover acquired CDS Visual, a provider of software-as-a-service 3D visualization solutions tailored for industrial applications.
- Dover reported its Q2 results on July 20, with EPS and revenue both beating estimates. The company full-year guidance.