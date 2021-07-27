Cornerstone Building Brands to sell Roll-up Sheet Door business for $168M

  • Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Roll-up Sheet Door business to Janus International Group for $168M.
  • The transaction includes products sold under the DBCI brand and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
  • DBCI is a manufacturer of roll-up sheet doors and related products for both the commercial and self-storage markets.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, the company will sell three manufacturing operations and one sales office, with about 240 employees being transferred to Janus.
  • For the trailing twelve months ended April 3, 2021, DBCI generated about $85M in revenue.
