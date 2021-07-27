Enstar subsidiary enters into ADC agreement with RSA
Jul. 27, 2021 5:11 PM ETEnstar Group Limited (ESGR)ESGR, IFCZFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- A wholly-owned subsidiary of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) has entered into an agreement with Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance (RSA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of property & casualty insurance company, Intact Financial (OTCPK:IFCZF).
- As part of the agreement, the Enstar subsidiary will provide adverse development cover (ADC) for certain UK, Irish and other business of RSA and its subsidiaries, in exchange for premium.
- The ADC will offer an aggregate coverage of £400M in excess of a £2.595B retention on losses occurring on or prior to December 31, 2020 on a diversified mix of commercial and personal insurance lines risks.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q321.