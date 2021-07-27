Alphabet call: Rest of year may face 'more muted' tailwinds
Jul. 27, 2021 5:12 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLGOOGL, GOOGBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Alphabet is paring some early postmarket gains (GOOG +1.1%, GOOGL +3.3%) as Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat sounded some caution in guidance on the company's second-quarter earnings conference call.
- The company posted record revenues and profits in Q2 as it lapped the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic early last year.
- "We saw a rising tide of online consumer and business activity," CEO Sundar Pichai noted in opening up the call. "We are proud that our services helped so many businesses and partners."
- The company posted a large number of records in Q2, he notes, including that publisher partners earned a record from the Google network, and the company paid more to YouTube creators and partner than ever.
- Porat noted though that Q2 revenues benefited from a foreign exchange tailwind of more than 4%, and the company is expecting a "more muted" tailwind in Q3.
- "In Services, the benefit to revenue growth in q2 from lapping the effects of COVID last year will diminish through the balance of the year as we begin to lap stronger performance in the second half of 2020," she says.
- It also benefited in Q2 from "elevated consumer online activity and broad-based strength in advertiser spend," but "We believe it is still too early to forecast the longer-term trends as markets reopen, especially given the recent increase in COVID cases globally."
- The company posted strong free cash flow of $16.4B in the quarter ($58.5B for the trailing 12 months) and had $136B in liquidity at quarter's end. And the board has approved an amendment to its $50B stock repurchase program allowing for the buyback of Class A and Class C shares "in a manner deemed in the best interest of the company."