Equifax to acquire CoreLogic's Teletrack, creates specialty consumer reporting agency
Jul. 27, 2021 5:13 PM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Equifax (NYSE:EFX) signed a definitive agreement to acquire U.S. leader in alternative credit data, Teletrack from CoreLogic which will create a leading U.S. specialty consumer reporting agency.
- "Our strong financial performance, balance sheet, and cloud investments allow Equifax to reinvest our cash flow in this accretive and strategic acquisition of Teletrack that will expand the breadth of differentiated data assets that only Equifax can provide," CEO Mark W. Begor commented.
- Equifax research shows that alternative data and technology can enable an additional 21% of thin/invisible consumers to become scorable.
- Transaction is expected to close in 2H21 when all Teletrack employees will be expected to join the Equifax USIS business unit.