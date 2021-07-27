Boston Properties expands to Midtown South with $300M Park Avenue South deal
Jul. 27, 2021 5:21 PM ETBXPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), the largest publicly traded owner of class A office properties in the U.S., agrees to acquire 360 Park Avenue South for ~$300M, expanding the office REIT into Manhattan's Midtown South submarket.
- The property is currently fully leased to a single tenant who will be vacating in late 2021, which will give BXP the opportunity to upgrade the building into one that will attract class A clients.
- “This acquisition is an ideal value-add opportunity for BXP as it allows us to use our proven real estate skills to reposition and upgrade an existing property in an attractive submarket to secure future lease up opportunities,” said John Powers, executive vice president, New York region, BXP.
- BXP owns and operates ~8.8M square feet of class A office space in Manhattan, primarily in the Park Avenue and Plaza Districts, which is ~94% leased to credit-strong tenants, the company said.
- The company also entered agreements to acquire properties in Seattle, WA, and Rockville, MD.