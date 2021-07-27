Spire seeks FERC O.K. for Missouri gas pipeline to avoid outages
Jul. 27, 2021 5:25 PM ETSpire Inc. (SR)SRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Spire (NYSE:SR) says it filed an emergency application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to keep its Spire STL gas pipe in service ahead of this winter to avoid outages in St. Louis.
- Without Spire STL in service, the company says "as many as 400,000 St. Louisans could be without natural gas service during peak cold conditions."
- The filing follows last month's federal appeals court ruling that vacated a 2018 FERC authorization allowing Spire STL to build a $285M gas pipeline near St. Louis that is now operational.
- The pipeline is designed to deliver up to 400M cf/day of natural gas; it began operating in November 2019.
- Environmentalists hailed the June ruling as a "historic" move against an already-constructed and operational facility.