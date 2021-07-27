TAL Education, New Oriental shares rebound after plummeting previous days on China tutoring ban
Jul. 27, 2021 6:06 PM ETTAL Education Group (TAL), EDU, GOTUGOTU, EDU, TALBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) jumped 25%, New Oriental (EDU) rose 13% and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) advanced 16% a day after the shares plunged after China confirmed it would ban for-profit school tutoring.
- TAL shares are down 73% since reports of a potential ban were reported on Friday, while New Oriental fell 66% and Gaotu, formerly knowns as GSX, dropped 70%.
- China's weekend confirmation led to a slew of downgrades, including Goldman Sachs cutting Gaotu to sell and BofA cutting TAL to sell.
- China released new rules that companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investments, China's State Council said on its website. Listed firms can no longer raise capital through stock markets and vacation and weekend tutoring is prohibited.
- Speculation on Friday that China would start the crackdown prompted J.P. Morgan to downgrade TAL, New Oriental and Gaotu to underweight ratings, which is equivalent to a sell.
