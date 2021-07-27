Microsoft stock reverses losses after upside FQ1 sales forecast

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) pares its loses to rise 1.3% in after hours trading following the upside revenue forecast during the fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call.
  • Productivity and Business Processes revenue is expected to come in between $14.5-14.75B on continuing strength in Office Commercial and Office 365.
  • Intelligent Cloud is forecast at $16.40-16.65B with Azure growth expected to be stable quarter-over-quarter.
  • More Personal Computing sales are guided at $12.40-12.80B. A deferral of $300M in Windows 11 revenue to FQ2 will push Windows OEM sales down in the mid- to high-single digits in the September quarter. Surface devices will post another sales decline, up against tougher comps and supply chain constraints. Xbox consoles and services should post low-single digit gains as consoles also face tough comps and supplies that can't meet demand.
  • The segments add up to Microsoft guiding overall revenue of $43.3-44.2B, above the $42.2B consensus.
  • The company expects FX to increase FQ1 revenue growth for the overall company and all individual segments by approximately two percentage points.
