Ovintiv ticks lower after Q2 loss; sets new debt reduction target
Jul. 27, 2021 6:56 PM ET Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) -1.4% post-market after reporting a Q2 GAAP loss of $205M, which includes $799M in net losses on risk management.
- Ovintiv says it raised its full-year crude and condensate production guidance to 190K-195K bbl/day, due to outperformance across its assets, while keeping full-year capital guidance of $1.5B unchanged.
- Q2 average total production was 555K boe/day, including crude and condensate output of 201K bbl/day.
- Q2 average realized prices, excluding hedging, were $63.47/bbl for oil and condensate, $20.83/bbl for other natural gas liquids, and $2.75/Mcf for natural gas, resulting in a total average realized price of $34.20/boe.
- Q2 total costs were $12.90/boe; full-year cost guidance is raised to $12.95-$13.20/boe from $12.25-$12.50/boe previously.
- During the quarter, Ovintiv accelerated the timeline to achieve its $4.5B net debt target to year-end 2021 from its original target date of year-end 2022, and sets a new net debt target of $3B, which it expects to achieve by year-end 2023.
- Ovintiv also announces a 50% increase to its quarterly dividend to $0.14/share.