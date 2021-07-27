Ovintiv ticks lower after Q2 loss; sets new debt reduction target

Jul. 27, 2021 6:56 PM ETOvintiv Inc. (OVV)OVVBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments

Prairie Pumpjack in Alberta Oil Industry
ImagineGolf/E+ via Getty Images

  • Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) -1.4% post-market after reporting a Q2 GAAP loss of $205M, which includes $799M in net losses on risk management.
  • Ovintiv says it raised its full-year crude and condensate production guidance to 190K-195K bbl/day, due to outperformance across its assets, while keeping full-year capital guidance of $1.5B unchanged.
  • Q2 average total production was 555K boe/day, including crude and condensate output of 201K bbl/day.
  • Q2 average realized prices, excluding hedging, were $63.47/bbl for oil and condensate, $20.83/bbl for other natural gas liquids, and $2.75/Mcf for natural gas, resulting in a total average realized price of $34.20/boe.
  • Q2 total costs were $12.90/boe; full-year cost guidance is raised to $12.95-$13.20/boe from $12.25-$12.50/boe previously.
  • During the quarter, Ovintiv accelerated the timeline to achieve its $4.5B net debt target to year-end 2021 from its original target date of year-end 2022, and sets a new net debt target of $3B, which it expects to achieve by year-end 2023.
  • Ovintiv also announces a 50% increase to its quarterly dividend to $0.14/share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.