Wedbush screens movie-theater picks, on uneven road back to normal
Jul. 27, 2021 7:35 PM ETAMC, NCMI, CNK, IMAX, DISBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor13 Comments
- There's a bounceback story at the movies, and it's pretty engaging - but there's still a long way to go after intermission before the credits roll.
- Wedbush's Michael Pachter and team note that July's box office of $485M is a "vast improvement" from the largely closed pandemic summer 2020 - but it's still 62% below July 2019, pointing to the long road toward normalization for theaters.
- And that road is getting twistier with a resurgence in COVID-19 cases via the Delta variant, a threat to the upcoming release slate, Wedbush says - and likely cause for more volatility in exhibitor stocks.
- "While a sizable portion of the adult population has been vaccinated in the U.S. and Europe, and studios are holding their current release dates, a resurgence of COVID is threatening to derail the summer fun," the firm says. "We expect significant pent-up demand to drive box office receipts closer to normalized levels throughout the summer and holiday quarters, assuming theatres remain open in major markets."
- As for recent volatility, it says it's not surprised by the drop-off that Disney (NYSE:DIS) tentpole Black Widow saw in its first week after a strong debut of $80.4M (which dropped off to $25.85M in weekend 2, then to $11.6M last weekend).
- Fans of any major titles that are playing day-and-date (with simultaneous online release, as Black Widow is on Disney Plus) are likely to make their first viewing in theaters with subsequent viewings online, Pachter and team say. And they think Disney will return to more exclusive theatrical windows by the holidays while sending smaller/family titles to Disney Plus to shore up subscribers.
- Smaller films may benefit from such combined in-person/streaming marketing, but "We think that the only way for any studio to maximize a blockbuster’s profitability is by preserving the exclusive theatrical window, and not cannibalizing the PVOD or rental windows that follow by releasing the title day-and-date."
- As for the stocks, Wedbush prefers IMAX (which has just posted a big earnings beat), citing the global expansion, blockbuster focus and insulation from the shrinking theatrical windows. And it likes Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), pointing to its disciplined management, cash pile, and opportunity for Latin American consolidation.
- And while it has a Neutral rating on in-theater advertising name National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI), it has a "positive bias" for the stock since premium advertising is strong as attendance bounces back, and it's expecting the return of a tax-free dividend.
- As for meme favorite AMC: "We do not recommend buying or shorting shares of AMC here as we think its share price no longer reflects its fundamentals, elevated by retail investors whose time horizons for holding are unclear."
- Overall, Wedbush is now expecting 2021 domestic box office will land 132% over 2020's, but 57% below 2019's total. And it sees 2022 domestic box office up 123% over 2021 (down 4% from 2019).