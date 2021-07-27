Shell expands U.S. renewable power business with deal for Inspire Energy
Jul. 27, 2021 1:45 PM ETShell Plc - ADR (SHEL)SHELBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) agrees to acquire renewable energy retailer Inspire Energy Capital for an undisclosed sum, as Shell seeks to expand its renewable power business in the U.S.
- Shelll says Inspire Energy offers renewable energy subscriptions and services and incentivizes customers to manage energy usage via a rewards program within its mobile app.
- Inspire, which serves 235K residential customers in Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C., will add to Shell's existing position as a power supplier to residential customers in the U.S. alongside Shell subsidiary MP2 Energy.
